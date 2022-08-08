Rumour Mongering: Burnley Pushing to Sign Liverpool’s Van den Berg

Following a successful 18-month loan at Preston North End that saw Sepp van den Berg make 66 total appearances over a season and a half, the 20-year-old centre half could be set to head back to the Championship for another season on loan.

That’s the latest this week, with The Athletic’s James Pearce reporting that freshly demoted Burnley and new manager Vincent Kompany have targeted the Liverpool man, seeking to bring him in on loan as they look to return back to the Premier League.

However, clubs in Germany are also said to be interested in the young Dutch defender who signed for the Reds in the summer of 2019 from PEC Zwolle for a base fee of £1.3M that could rise to as much as £4.4M if all of the add-ons are triggered.

The player is now weighing up his options and along with Liverpool will have to decide which destination will serve him best as he continues his development, and whatever move eventually transpires it’s expected to be a season-long loan.