Liverpool Youngster Leighton Clarkson Joins Aberdeen On Loan

Liverpool Football Club announced that Leighton Clarkson would be headed north to ply his trade in the Scottish Premier League, in search of some valuable minutes with a senior team.

The 20-year-old academy product has just three senior appearances for the Reds, one FA Cup and one League Cup tie in 2019/20, and in the Champions League in a dead rubber tie against FC Midtjylland in 2020/21.

The move follows an unsuccessful loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last campaign, in which Clarkson only made two appearances before the loan was terminated midseason by mutual agreement.

“The opportunities became less and less and I felt for him because I said he needs to play football,” Tony Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers manager explained at the time. “With that talent he needs to play and express it, how fantastic a footballer he is.

“I would assume Liverpool would look for another opportunity for him to go and play, at what level we’ll wait to see.

Interestingly, this is the second player to move between Aberdeen and Liverpool this summer. Of course, the young right back Calvin Ramsay moved the opposite direction in a permanent move for £4.2 million at the start of the summer transfer window.

Hopefully this loan spell works out better than the last, and Clarkson gets some much-needed first team football.