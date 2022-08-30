Jürgen Klopp Explains Liverpool’s Midfield Transfer Plans

Ahead of Saturday’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp revealed that the club had reconsidered its approach to the transfer market and would seek to bring in a midfield reinforcement before the close of the window.

Today, while Klopp said that a big victory doesn’t change that, at the end of the day the focus remains on signing the right player and not simply a player, and admitted that as the days pass it becomes harder to get a deal done—which in turn makes a deal less likely.

“The closer we get to the last minute the more unlikely it gets, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “What can I say? We are not out, but it’s difficult. For sure there are a few players out there which would be the right ones but they have different issues.

“Some of them are contracts, clubs don’t want to sell, all these kind of things. That’s how it is and then we cannot force it. We’ll see. There is still time. But when it’s then over and who we signed or not signed, then I’m really happy we can stop thinking about it.”

Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp have made it a point to resist being reactive. They make their lists, pick their targets, and try get deals done early based on their perceived needs and not because of short-term issues or a rival making a big signing.

Recent injuries have exacerbated the midfield situation, where the club know they have long-term needs and tried to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham this summer only to see the former head to Madrid while Dortmund won’t sell the latter.

Having thought they had enough in midfield to undertake a successful campaign, they decided to stick with what they had and wait for next year. Injuries changed that thinking but won’t change their determination to only do the right deal.

“If somebody expects just to do always what others are doing, or what some people wish, it’s not possible,” Klopp added. “Never happened before, will not happen in the future. This club arrived here in this situation with the way we deal with situations.

“When I say I don’t make the decisions about how much we spend it’s the truth but I never did and we are still here and have won a couple of things. Yes, bringing in the right players is important but if we can’t do that now then we can’t do it.”