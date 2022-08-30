Transfer Rumour Mongering: Brighton Manager Desperate to Keep Liverpool Midfield Target

Time is rapidly running out on the summer transfer window. Though manager Jürgen Klopp previously admitted that it was a mistake not to bring in another midfielder, all signs point to the club’s business being done.

However, a last minute surprise could still be in the cards, if they find a player that they feel would fit the profile of what Klopp looks for in his hardworking midfielders. One of the latest links to surface is with Brighton star Moisés Caicedo. Caicedo arrived at Brighton in February 2021, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

The midfielder has made a splash this season, aided by Brighton’s great start in the opening few weeks of play. When Brighton manager Graham Potter was asked about the possibility of Caicedo leaving, he admitted that he doesn’t want him to go and felt confident about him staying. However, he stopped short of guaranteeing that he’d remain at the club after the window closed.

The 20-year-old Ecuador international has the distinction of being the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying.

With a handful of players still connected to a move to Anfield despite no strong links, Caicedo has become one of many who match the general profile and are therefore matched with the club.