Sepp Van Den Berg Reportedly Set For Schalke Loan

A deal with Blackburn was put on hold during an injury crisis, and how the Dutch defender looks like he will be headed to the Bundesliga instead.

Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With only a few days left in the transfer window in the UK, most Liverpool fans are waiting with baited breath for any news about midfield reinforcements being brought into the squad. In more under-the-radar news, it seems likely that Sepp van den Berg will have an outgoing loan deal announced in short order.

The 20 year old Dutch defender spent all of last season with Preston North End in the EFL Championship where he was a regular starter at right wing back and right center back. Prior to this season he was initially touted to be headed back to the Championship with a loan to Blackburn Rovers, but injuries to Ibrahima Konaté, Joël Matip, and Nathaniel Phillips scuppered the those plans. Instead, van den Berg was kept as defensive depth for the first four games of the season.

With Matip and Phillips returning to training, it seems like the club is now looking to allow van den Berg to head out on loan again to get first team minutes. Blackburn have moved on from the giant ginger, signing Dominic Hyam from Coventry in his stead. Multiple sources are now reporting that German club Schalke has the inside track.

Schalke are looking to move quickly to replace Malick Thiaw, who they just sold to AC Milan. Sepp van den Berg would step right into his preferred position at center back should the move pan out after spending most of last season out of position. While Schalke is pushing hard for his signature, reports indicate there will be competition.

Should van den Berg join Schalke, he would immediately enter a team fighting to stave off relegation. The German club were relegated from the top flight two seasons ago, but earned promotion back to the Bundesliga last year. It could be a valuable experience for a young defender looking to make a jump in his senior career.

