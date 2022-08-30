Sepp Van Den Berg Reportedly Set For Schalke Loan

With only a few days left in the transfer window in the UK, most Liverpool fans are waiting with baited breath for any news about midfield reinforcements being brought into the squad. In more under-the-radar news, it seems likely that Sepp van den Berg will have an outgoing loan deal announced in short order.

The 20 year old Dutch defender spent all of last season with Preston North End in the EFL Championship where he was a regular starter at right wing back and right center back. Prior to this season he was initially touted to be headed back to the Championship with a loan to Blackburn Rovers, but injuries to Ibrahima Konaté, Joël Matip, and Nathaniel Phillips scuppered the those plans. Instead, van den Berg was kept as defensive depth for the first four games of the season.

With Matip and Phillips returning to training, it seems like the club is now looking to allow van den Berg to head out on loan again to get first team minutes. Blackburn have moved on from the giant ginger, signing Dominic Hyam from Coventry in his stead. Multiple sources are now reporting that German club Schalke has the inside track.

News Sepp van den Berg: Talks with Schalke bosses today! The player is very impressed by the clubs effort. He can really imagine to join Schalke. But: It‘s not 100 %. Talks with other clubs scheduled too. #LFC said yes to a new loan on Saturday. @Sky_Dirk @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2022

Schalke are looking to move quickly to replace Malick Thiaw, who they just sold to AC Milan. Sepp van den Berg would step right into his preferred position at center back should the move pan out after spending most of last season out of position. While Schalke is pushing hard for his signature, reports indicate there will be competition.

Update: Sepp van den Berg has arrived in Gelsenkirchen. The centre-back from Liverpool FC is on verge joining #Schalke on loan. But still another German club in the race to sign him… @SPORT1 https://t.co/Z3fJUrpc0V pic.twitter.com/Xpo8ZDaDRi — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 29, 2022

Should van den Berg join Schalke, he would immediately enter a team fighting to stave off relegation. The German club were relegated from the top flight two seasons ago, but earned promotion back to the Bundesliga last year. It could be a valuable experience for a young defender looking to make a jump in his senior career.