Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Target Ex-Red Edwards for Sporting Director

Having been on hiatus since the start of the summer and with a non-compete clause that will keep him sidelined until at least the close of the transfer window after he stepped down as sporting director at Liverpool, Michael Edwards is said to be Chelsea’s top target to head recruitment for the London Blues moving forward.

That’s the story this week from The Daily Mail, who claim that between trying to do swap deals for players around Europe, new owner Todd Boehly has made contact with the ex-Red transfer guru and is trying to convince him to join However, a stumbling block is said to be Edwards’ desire to take a year away from football.

At the moment, recruitment at Chelsea is said to be led by Boehly and manager Thoams Tuchel, and while the Blues have been busy in the transfer market this summer it’s far from clear if they are at all improved on the group that finished third last season, 18-points behind Liverpool and 19 back of Manchester City.

Rumours of Chelsea interest in Edwards began early in the summer, shortly after his official departure, but he has also been linked with a slew of other clubs from Real Madrid to Manchester United to the Red Bull empire. If he does decide to go straight back into the game in September, he won’t be short of options.