Rumour Mongering: Nat Phillips Wanted By Bournemouth and Fulham

Neil Jones of Goal.com reports that Liverpool FC are bracing for bids on Nat Phillips this week, with Fulham and Bournemouth particularly interested in signing the centre-back.

Of course, Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan with Bournemouth, making 18 appearances en route to winning promotion to the Premier League. Cherries boss Scott Parker confessed over the weekend that he was yet to replace him as the Premier League season kicks off.

The other interested party, Fulham, also needs defensive reinforcements. Last year’s Championship winners are heading into the season with only two centre-backs, which manager Marco Silva has publicly bemoaned heading into their season-opener against Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool’s stance on Phillips is for a permanent move instead of a loan, although Jurgen Klopp is happy to retain him as a fifth-choice centre-back option. Jones also reports that two Serie A clubs are monitoring Phillips’ situation, though whether they are prepared to meet the Reds’ asking price of £10 million ($12m) or higher remains to be seen.

If this is it for big Nat Phillips, then it is with fondness that we say goodbye. He helped us secure Champions League football when it seemed unlikely, and his love for heading the ball is always a joy to see. Good luck Nat.