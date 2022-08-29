Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Consider £25M Laimer to Plug Midfield Gap

Following Jürgen Klopp’s admission that Liverpool are likely to change tack and bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, there has been a burst of speculation as to who the Reds might be able to sign before the transfer window slams shut.

Names like Frenkie de Jong and Youri Tielemans have been mentioned, but more reliable reports suggest the former remains committed to fighting for his place at Barcelona while there has been no recent evidence the Reds would consider Tielemans.

Instead, the player that many are focusing on as the most likely target is RB Leipzig and Austria 25-year-old Konrad Laimer, a high-energy midfielder who rates out near the top of xG and xA metrics, progressing with the ball at his feet, and pressures.

With just a year left in his current contract, he would also likely cost £25M or less, and Liverpool have a solid history of dealing with clubs in the Red Bull empire. Add it all up, and it’s not hard to see why the rumour mongers are coalescing around him.

As yet the chatter is largely limited to less reputable outlets and journalists without known ties to the clubs. Still, if Liverpool do push through with the signing of a new midfielder this summer, there are few options as seemingly obvious as Laimer.