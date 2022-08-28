Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham

It’s extensively believed that Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top midfield target. If the rumours are true, they are so committed to trying to sign the English starlet that they were prepared to forego any midfield reinforcements this summer in favor of waiting to snag Bellingham next summer.

While that stance has changed due to an extensive injury list in the midfield, they have not budged from their plan to pursue the 19-year-old according to a recent report from Football Insider. FI claims their sources have confirmed Liverpool are confident they’ve convinced Bellingham to join as soon as the Reds can work out an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

The agreement with Dortmund, however, has always been the biggest hurdle. The Reds likely could and would have signed Bellingham this summer had Dortmund been willing to let him go, but they were adamant that they would keep him so as to not lose both he and Erling Haaland in the same window.

So, if Liverpool really are in for Bellingham, and he really has made some sort of commitment to the Reds, next summer seems like the expected timeline of a move materializing. But, Football Insider also claims that LFC are doing everything they can to work out a way to bring the midfielder to Anfield during the upcoming January transfer window instead.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Dortmund would actually sanction a January departure for Bellingham unless Liverpool were prepared to pay a huge premium to bring the move forward a few months. That doesn’t seem especially likely, so neither does a January transfer. However, the LFC brass have shown they are capable of finding creative solutions for securing their transfer targets, so it’s hard to rule it out completely no matter how unlikely it seems.

All we can really glean from the current crop of rumours is that Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham seems genuine, and there appears to be a strong possibility they will put on a full-court press to get a deal across the line next summer.