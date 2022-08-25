Borussia Dortmund Not Interested In Keïta

Following a brief mention in David Maddock’s report on Liverpool FC yesterday, the transfer rumour about Borussia Dortmund having an interest in Naby Keita has quickly been rubbished by reporters out of Germany, with Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and BILD’s Christian Falk leading the charge.

And honestly, the rumour never really made sense. Naby Keita’s contract expires next summer, so they can just grab him for free if he doesn’t extend his contract. They also currently have a well-stocked midfield room of Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Salih Özcan, Emre Can, and Abdoulaye Kamara. Unless the fee was going to be a bargain-bin deal for Dortmund, it just didn’t seem likely.

So, Naby Keita will remain a Liverpool player for now. Let’s see what else happens, and if the recruitment team does budge and sign a midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.