Rumour Mongering: Borussia Dortmund Want Naby Keïta

Naby Keïta isn’t entirely happy at Liverpool given he has found himself down the pecking order and less than a nailed-on starter when everyone in midfield is fit, with leaks to that effect emerging in Germany last week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are faced with the reality of a player who can’t be relied on to stay fit who’s entering the final year of his contract. They’re also believed to have Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as their top midfield target.

It would be convenient, then, if Keïta—who still appears to have connections in Germany—was wanted by Dortmund. Which is exactly the suggestion made today by club connected journalist David Maddock in The Mirror.

While there’s no further speculation offered, even the confirmation of Dortmund’s interest in Keïta—who Jürgen Klopp has entirely ruled out selling without a replacement, and with a replacement so far seeming unlikely—is intriguing.

The next step, of course, will be for the rumour mongers to grasp on to confirmation of Dortmund’s interest in Keïta, combine it with Liverpool’s know interest in Bellingham, and propose a cash plus player swap deal.

Even discussing it here is likely to add to that, yet it’s impossible not to see Liverpool’s midfield situation—the short-term injury issues and long-term need for a refresh—and confirmation Keïta has an admirer in Dortmund and not do so.

It’s likely nothing will come of Dortmund’s interest, but if they’re willing to gamble on Keïta rediscovering his best form and picking up fewer injuries in Germany and Liverpool can get a replacement in, anything is possible.