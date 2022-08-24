Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Roma Eye Paredes

Caicedo. Bennacer. And now, Paredes. Every day, the world turns, and the rumour mill lands on a new midfielder to link to Liverpool FC. And today, it’s Paris Saint-Germain’s 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Roma are both circling the defensive midfielder. Our lethargy to start the season and injury issues have been well-documented on this blog, so I’ll skip that. Paredes is one of those names who have been linked with Liverpool forever, as the first mentions of him to Merseyside started way back in 2017. As for Roma, it’s a team Paredes has played for in the past. They’re considering bringing him in to fill for our old friend Gini Wijnaldum, who suffered a fractured tibia in training and looks set to be out for an extended period of time. (Get well soon, Gini!)

Paredes was earlier linked with a move to Juventus, but that seems to have fizzled out. He’s under contract to PSG until 2024, but seems to have been lost in the perpetual shuffle that is that club. He primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, spraying passes from deep, but has filled in as a more conventional midfielder at times, though not often.

Personally, I’d be surprised if Liverpool opts for a midfielder of his ilk, as to me, Liverpool’s obvious need is legs in the left or right centre-midfield that can cover ground defensively and reduce the amount of space Fabinho has to account for. But Paredes is certainly a solid option. I wouldn’t be mad if the recruitment and coaching staff already has a good idea of how to incorporate him, I just don’t think it’s likely.