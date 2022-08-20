Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge

As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.

Today’s rumor is Sander Berge, the 24 year old Norwegian, currently in his fourth season with Championship side Sheffield United. This, of course, means that Berge has two seasons’ worth of Premier League experience, making 29 appearances of top flight football over two seasons.

The rumor was started by Sky Sports reporter Gary Weaver, who said that Klopp has “expressed an interest” in Berge. To my knowledge, Weaver has no connection to the club, Klopp, or player. So. Take this with a heavy grain of salt.

A Championship midfielder probably isn’t the most exciting link, but there are a few things that might, if you squint closely enough, interest Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. First is Berge’s size; standing at 195 cm tall (nearly 6’5” in old money), he is quite the imposing presence in midfield or anywhere else he pops up on the pitch. He also has apparently developed an eye for goal, scoring 6 in 34 appearances last season, and already finding the back of the net twice in 4 league appearances this season.

However, at 24 years old, you’d already expect the player to be at or near his peak years, which doesn’t bode well for any player still kicking around the Championship. As I said, take this one with a heavy grain of salt.