Liverpool Look to Reward Jota With New Contract

Diogo Jota has done nothing but impress up front for Liverpool since he arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. The Portuguese forward has rotated center forward duties with Roberto Firmino, scoring 34 goals in 85 games.

He is clearly part of the long term plan that manager Jürgen Klopp has for team. At only 25-years-old, he is just coming into his prime and has already formed a good partnership with Mohamed Salah. The club finished the long task of keeping Salah on first, but now it’s no surprise that they are looking to extend Jota’s contract.

There are still three years on his current contract, but an extension would also come with a hefty boost in wages to reward his excellent performances so far.

This should be exciting news for Liverpool fans who are eager to see Klopp’s front three slowly evolve with the additions of Jota, as well as Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez. The slow way that each player was introduced into the team means that Jota will potentially be the player helping make the transition from old to new faces.

Unfortunately, whatever big things Jota has in store for us this season won’t happen this Saturday. The player is still dealing with a hamstring issue and won’t be available for the opening few weeks of the season.