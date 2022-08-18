Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Consider Sander Berge Signing

Liverpool don’t tend to make short-term or stop-gap signings under manager Jürgen Klopp, with the club preferring to make do with the options on hand and wait for a top target to become available.

An injury crisis that sees them hard hit in attack, midfield, and defence just two weeks into the season, though, has the rumour mongers at least raising the possibility of such—and doing so while returning to a supposed former player of interest.

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge impressed against Liverpool while playing for Genk in the past and was soon linked with a move to join the Reds. Instead in January of 2020 he joined Sheffield United.

Now, Sky Sports have proposed on air that the Reds could move for the 24-year-old to add to their midfield options, and it has inevitably led to a small tsunami of reports in the transfer pages in response. In all likelihood there’s nothing to it.

That’s because Berge has a £35M release clause, The Blades paid £22M to sign him in 2020, and he has two years on his contract. None of which adds up to a cheap stop-gap signing even if that’s the sort of thing the Reds did.

Unless there’s a belief that Berge could turn into a regular starter for Liverpool over the course of the 2022-23 season, it’s difficult to see a significant investment in what would likely be a purely depth option.