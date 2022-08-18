Naby Keita Contract Talks Stall

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg (who broke the Sadio Mane transfer), contract negotiations between Liverpool FC and Naby Keita have stalled.

He claims an exit from the club could happen, regardless of Liverpool’s current injury situation with Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Excl. News Naby #Keita: He is unhappy with his current situation in Liverpool. There were talks about a contract extension but they have stopped now. His departure is possible regardless of Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain. But early stage. Talks will take place. #LFC @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2022

This news will hardly bring a tear to Liverpool fans due to the frustrating nature of Keita and his injuries. Last season was his most injury-free campaign for Liverpool yet, with 40 appearances in all competitions, registering four goals and three assists. It was... okay.

With just about two weeks until the transfer deadline day, the current injury crisis and the club not budging on bringing in another midfielder thus far, it’s hard to see Liverpool selling Naby Keita right now. And honestly, his value at the moment probably isn’t high enough to make it worth their time rushing through an exit and then scrambling for a replacement.

Little chance of Naby Keita leaving Liverpool in this window.



Club held face-to-face talks with the midfielder's agent earlier this month, and relationship is good. Plan is still for an extension to be agreed.#LFC https://t.co/rHg2Dc7YoZ — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 17, 2022

Goal.com’s Neil Jones says that an extension is still in the works. Even in the unlikely scenario that this all goes off the rails, keeping ahold of Keita for squad depth purposes and then running down his contract until the summer, when he’ll be free to sign with any club seems more plausible than the LFC team suddenly deciding to cash in on him this late in the window. Whatever happens, Liverpool’s midfield could look very different next year.