Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan

With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart.

Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent the Reds from selling Nat Phillips in this window. Now, the Daily Mail reports that a groin injury that seems sure to keep Matip out of tomorrow’s match with Crystal Palace is delaying a potential loan to a Championship side for Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg, who has spent the last season and a half on loan at Preston North End, was expected to head back to the Championship for this season amid interest from Blackburn, Sheffield United, Burnley, and Watford. However, with center-back options now limited, the club are hesitant to sign off on a loan for the 20-year-old at the moment.

Fortunately for van den Berg, he is still likely to get another loan move for valuable playing time at some point. Matip’s injury does not appear to be serious, so as long as he returns in short order and no new injuries pop up, Phillips is likely to stay for cover while the dutch defender gets his loan later in the window.

The worst-case scenario is probably that the club keep him around for insurance until January, but it seems almost certain he will get a temporary move back to the Championship to get minutes and continue his growth at some point this season.