Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Arsenal Battle It Out for Yeremy Pino

Several Spanish outlets, including AS and Marca, are reporting that Liverpool FC and Arsenal are both interested in Villareal’s 19-year-old Spanish international Yeremy Pino.

The winger, who plays mainly on the right, registered six goals and four assists last season for the Yellow Submarine. He also made his debut for the Spain national squad last year, with four national caps. Pino reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth approximately £67m. However, AS claims that Villareal would be willing to move him to due to “economic problems”. The club were expecting offers to arrive this summer for Arnaut Danjuma and Pau Torres, but with offers not materialising for the duo, they will seemingly look to sell Pino instead. They are looking for a bid within the range of €40m to €50m (£33.8 - £42.2m).

This rumour has been floating around for the past few days, and it seems just as unlikely today as it did a few days ago. With all the chatter surrounding the club about signing a midfielder, it seems pretty unlikely that Liverpool are going to drop a cool £30 million pounds or so on a winger. On the other hand, this seems plausible for Arsenal. They need goals and assists from anyone not named Bukayo Saka, and Pino could potentially push for a place and up the competition amongst their young group of attackers. It remains to be seen, but the reporting around this has been quite reminiscent of Nicolas Pepe’s transfer to Arsenal.