Official: Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn Rovers on Season-Long Loan

Having shown promise last season for Liverpool in a handful of domestic cup appearances, 19-year-old academy graduate Tyler Morton will get the chance to show what he can do as a regular starter in the Championship this season with Blackburn Rovers.

The Merseyside youngster made nine total first team appearances for the Reds in 2021-22, making his debut as a second half substitute against Norwich City in the League Cup in September and earning a pair of appearances in the league and Europe.

In those appearances he typically played as a six, filling in for star starter Fabinho, but this summer in pre-season Morton largely played as one of the more advanced eights in a box-to-box role. It will be interesting to see where he ends up now at Blackburn.

He now joins a side that finished eighth last season in the Championship, six points off the final playoff place, and will be looking to improve on that and earn promotion back to the Premier League for what would be the first time since the 2011-12 season.