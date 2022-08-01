Rumour Mongering: Bournemouth Consider Renewing Nat Phillips Interest

Despite any posturing on the part of the club, Nat Phillips was always expected to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer with the Reds believed to be seeking between £12-15M for the 25-year-old Bolton-born centre half.

With the new Premier League season just five days away and the Reds having wrapped their final pre-season match on Sunday, though, Phillips remains at the club as the presumptive fifth-choice centre half ahead of the 2022-23 season.

That could be set to change, though, with outlets including The Liverpool Echo suggesting that Bournemouth could be set to renew their interest in the player who played 17 games for them in the second half of last season on loan.

Bournemouth had been favourites to bring Phillips back, likely on a permanent deal, early in the summer but that interest faded. Now, though, they find themselves short of defenders and Phillips’ known qualities could be tempting.

Bournemouth comfortably gained promotion from the Championship last season, finishing second with 88 points, but their so far underwhelming summer business has them favourites to return there at the end of the new campaign.