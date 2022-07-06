Divock Origi Opens up on Decision to Join AC Milan

Earlier this week, Divock Origi officially joined AC Milan after seven years at Liverpool that saw the Belgian establish himself as a cult hero with goals in Europe and against Liverpool’s rivals, and he says facing Milan in the Champions League played a role in his decision.

“I’m a fan of football so seeing the buzz in Milano when we played against AC Milan and then the excitement and the energy in the [Serie A] title race,” Origi told his new club’s official website when asked about why he decided to join the Italian giants.

“To be able to come and perform at the highest level, to add to the amazing foundation of the club here, to build something together. I feel like I have a lot to give the team and to help with goals and assists. I enjoy these types of challenges so I’m excited for that.”

At Liverpool, Origi found himself stuck behind three forwards who made up one of the best attacking units in the history of football but always seemed far too good for his limited role. Now, he will have the chance to earn a starting role with another historic club.

“My first impression was the stadium,” the Belgian striker added. “You could just feel the history, how mythical it was to play there. We played at a special stadium as well, but you could see all the players looking and admiring and you feel the football culture.

“Those are things that I really love. The fans care a lot about the club and that speaks a lot to me, and also the style of football is very energetic, very attacking, with a lot of quality. So these are all things that I really love.”