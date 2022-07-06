Rumour Mongering: Nottingham Forest Close to Securing Neco Williams Deal

Following reports last week that Nottingham Forest had overtaken Fulham as the most likely destination for Liverpool right back Neco Williams, the latest sets out the 21-year-old’s move to join the newly promoted Tricky Trees as an all but done deal.

According to The Athletic, Williams could be unveiled as a Nottingham player within the week as former Liverpool youth manager Steve Cooper looks to reinforce his flanks ahead of the club’s first Premier League campaign since the 1998-99 season.

Last week’s story from the Nottingham Forest end had an opening bid of £11M plus add-ons having been batted back by Liverpool, with the Reds said to be seeking a guaranteed fee closer to their £15M asking price for the young Welsh international.

Williams impressed with Fulham on loan in the second half of the 2021-22 season, and with the signing of Calvin Ramsay to provide depth on the Reds’ right flank the question is when and to where and not if he departs the club this summer.