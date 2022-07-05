Official: Divock Origi Signs with AC Milan

Divock Origi has been officially unveiled as an AC Milan player today, and perhaps the only real surprise is how long it took for the announcement with the player’s move to the Serie A champions something of an open secret for the past six months.

Surprise or not, though, it’s official confirmation of another noteworthy departure for the Reds in a summer of significant change for Jürgen Klopp’s attack following the departure of Sadio Mané and arrivals of Darwin Núñez earlier this summer and Luis Diaz in January.

For Origi, it’s the end of seven seasons in Liverpool red filled with memorable moments that will see the 27-year-old Belgian remembered as something between cult icon and club legend despite never being first on the depth chart.

In those seven years he made 176 appearances and scored 41 goals, but it is the timing and the opposition of those goals—perhaps most memorably to secure Champions League titles and in multiple games against Everton—that will long live in the memory.

He leaves the Reds having won every major trophy on offer at an English club and takes medals in the League Cup, FA Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Champions League, and Premier League with him to Italy as he makes the switch to Serie A.

For Liverpool, he was always in an odd position, a player far too good for the bench but not quite at the level to force his way into one of the best attacks in the history of football. That Liverpool had him as an option for as long as they did, then, makes the club fortunate.

Now, with Milan, he has a chance to earn a bigger role and make a mark as a regular starter. It’s a new challenge but one that, based on the evidence, he’s more than up to, and every Liverpool fan will wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on it.