Vitezslav Jaros Joins Stockport County On Loan

While Liverpool’s incoming transfers are likely sorted for the upcoming season, the club is still working to find clubs for several of the Academy players to earn minutes with a senior team. The latest loan deal sees 20 year old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros head to Stockport County for the 2022-23 season.

The Czech shot stopper spent the 2021 season on loan to St. Patrick’s Athletic in the Irish Premier League. He was a key figure for the club, helping to lead them to the FAI Cup. He was named the Player of the Year for the team for his efforts. He spent last spring on loan to Notts County in the National League, where he made 15 starts in net. Jaros and his squad made the promotion playoffs, but were knocked out in the quartrfinals.

He will now be joining a team who are newly promoted back into the English Football League proper. Stockport County were relegated out of the EFL in 2011, and dropped all the way down to the sixth tier of the football pyramid in 2013. The Hatters (seriously) worked its way back into the National League in 2019, and won promotion back to League Two last season. Jaros will be expected to earn the starting spot with the club this upcoming season to continue his progression.