Fabio Carvalho on Liverpool and Klopp

Pre-season is upon us and the latest of this summer’s signings, 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, will be there from the start. The Portuguese midfielder completed his signing this weekend and sat down with the club’s website to talk about everything he’s looking forward to at Anfield.

“I’m a bit speechless, to be fair,” he said about his move from Fulham to Liverpool. “It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

When asked about what attracted him to the team, Carvalho mentioned both the squad and Klopp’s presence.

“One of the main reasons I joined was because of Klopp; I’ve seen what he’s done to develop players to the next step and I’m sure he’s the right person to do so with me.”

“The togetherness within the team, everyone just seems so close. I know it’s a bit of a clichéd thing to say but it feels like from the outside I can see it as like a big family. Even when things don’t go too well, everyone sticks together. It helps players individually, especially the young players, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Carvalho will be one of the 19 players kicking pre-season off this Monday.

“I’m very excited to get started. Obviously pre-season is not the most fun bit about football but it’s something you have to do and get over and done with. It’s just a good way to get to know everyone and get to know the players, so I just can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to every single bit of pre-season and the years to come.”