Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”

Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.

While this brief transfer saga has been mostly devoid of quotes or input from anyone who actually has much say or knowledge of the inner workings of either club, Firmino himself briefly addressed the rumours after last night's Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil (via the Liverpool Echo), Firmino made it clear he has no desire to leave LFC.

“I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course,” Firmino said.

While plenty of players have said similar things shortly before agreeing to a transfer, it seems safe to take this one at face value. It makes little sense for Firmino to want a move to the Turin side. Liverpool are perhaps the best side in Europe, and he is a key member of the squad.

Juve are the traditional Italian giants, but they have lagged behind the best sides in Europe in the Champions League in recent years. They struggled domestically last year as well, finishing 16 points adrift of AC Milan as they finished in fourth place in Serie A. It's hard to see Firmino preferring that side to staying at Liverpool.

Playing time is not likely to be a huge factor either. While Firmino could potentially earn more minutes at Juve, it's not like he won't play much this coming season for the Reds. He isn't likely to be first choice for the front three, but LFC basically have a five man rotation and are likely to go deep in multiple competitions. Firmino may not make 50 appearances, but there are plenty of minutes to go around and he should get plenty of game-time as long as he is healthy.

In short, Firmino says he is happy at Liverpool, and there's just no reason to believe he'd agree to leave this season. He may not sign another contract with Liverpool when his current one ends this summer, but it's hard to imagine we don't get at least one more campaign with Bobby Firmino wearing Liverpool red.