Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho: “What a Talent He Is”

Jurgen Klopp is delighted to welcome 19-year old Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho to Anfield. In a move from Fulham for upwards of £5 million with add-ons, the youngster joins Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s new guard.

“What a talent he is, hey?” said Klopp speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

“A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.”

Carvalho was named in the Championship’s PFA Team of the Year last season, and scored eight goals and 10 assists, helping Fulham win the title.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism”, said Klopp.

He also acknowledged Fulham’s “wonderful season”, pointing out Carvalho’s contribution to it. But he stressed on the importance of time and room for further development of the young player’s skills.

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool”, he said.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

Carvalho will wear the number 28 jersey for Liverpool this season, a number previously worn by Steven Gerrard, among others.