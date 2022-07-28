Rumour Mongering: Juventus Move On After Liverpool Reject Firmino Approach

A smattering of speculation in the continental press concerning the future of Roberto Firmino, with reports out of Italy in particular claiming Juventus interest in the 30-year-old Brazilian attacker, has had Liverpool fans talking in recent days.

Could it really be that Jürgen Klopp would sanction the departure of one of his most important attacking options following the departure of Sadio Mané, the injury question marks surrounding Diogo Jota, and with Darwin Núñez needing time to settle?

The common sense answer always seemed to be no, and now those same rumour mongers on the continent who first raised the possibility appear to have themselves circled around to it, with the latest chatter out of Italy being that a deal is not on.

According to the latest from Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus made their €22.5M pitch to Liverpool and were rebuffed in such a manner that they will now turn their attention elsewhere as they seek to strengthen their front line options.

That need is in part driven by Alvaro Morata’s expected departure after two seasons on loan at the Serie A side, but there’s talk now of Juventus trying to find a way to extend his stay further. Chelsea flop Timo Werner is also said to be an option.