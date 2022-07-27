Rumour Mongering: Bilbao’s Williams to Liverpool, Part Deaux

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Liverpool FC are targeting Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams. And if you’re wondering, yes, the 20-year-old is the brother of Inaki Williams, who was relentlessly linked with the Reds at the start of Klopp’s tenure at the club. And yes, he has the same phonetic name as recently-departed Neco Williams.

The paper claims Liverpool is closely monitoring the younger Williams, who has a €50 million release clause. The right-winger is dual-footed, which is always useful, and a pretty good dribbler. He made his senior debut for the Basque club in 2021, and has since made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.

While there is a vacancy for backup right-winger behind Mohamed Salah (depending on whether Harvey Elliott plays more as a midfielder or winger), Williams’ numbers don’t exactly pop, and he still seems rather raw in his development as a player. It just doesn’t seem like the kind of production the club would spend that kind of money on. Liverpool could indeed be monitoring him, but don’t expect a bid anytime soon. I really appreciate this creative new spin on Inaki Williams rumour recycling though.