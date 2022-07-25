Rumour Mongering: Juventus Make Formal Offer for Firmino

We’re still sobbing over Sadio Mané so it seems rude to have to even consider another departure. But Juventus doesn’t care about our feelings and seems insistent on trying to make us cry even more. Per Juventus source, Tutto Juve, the Italian club has already made a formal £19.5m for Roberto Firmino which the Liverpool higher ups were less than happy about. According to them, Juventus is still making moves, however, and is willing to make a higher offer if it means they can sign the Brazilian international.

Firmino’s contract ends next season and — as far as we know — neither the club nor the player are discussing an exit before then. However, the lack of a guaranteed start at Liverpool does tend to make offers like the one Juventus is making at least worthy of consideration.

Of course, the Brazilian international weighed in on his own desire to remain at Liverpool in May and is very clear about it:

“I’m very happy here,” he said. “I’m grateful to God that I’m here playing for a great club with great players, winning titles. My wish is to stay here. I want to be here. I’m happy here. So that’s all I can say, I want to stay.”

If Juventus is serious, they’ll have to make an offer that we don’t immediately scoff at. And obviously, it’d be far preferable if they don’t, and if Liverpool give Firmino everything he wants, and if Firmino remains fit for the coming season and stays in Merseyside for the foreseeable future. It’s the best scenario for everyone involved.