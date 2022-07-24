Klopp On Transfers: “If Nobody Leaves, We Are Done”

According to manager Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have no plans to sign additional players before the current transfer window closes on the first of September. Klopp admitted he is content with the squad he has at his disposal during an interview with Sky Sports from the Reds’ temporary base of operations in Austria.

“If nobody wants to leave, we are done,” said Klopp. “Or if a bad injury comes in...I don’t hope so. But Liverpool fans can start focusing on other things.”

It appears the Reds have addressed the key areas of improvement in the lineup this window. They brought in Darwin Núñez to replace the departing Sadio Mané, Calvin Ramsay was brought in to back up Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, and Fábio Carvalho joined as additional midfield depth.

All in all, that’s a strong transfer window for a team with very few weak points, and it’s not hard to see why Klopp would be content with the squad he has.

The German was also asked if he anticipated any more departures. While there’s not much reason to believe anyone will be pushing for an unexpected move in the final month of the window, he declined to comment on the possibility.

“Have I ever spoken in situations like this about it? You get the results - not the process!

So, it appears the squad is set, and it’s yet another exceptionally deep, strong team. Barring a repeat of the 2020 injury crisis or an entirely unexpected drop in form, this squad should compete on all fronts once again, and there’s no reason to think they won’t make a serious push for silverware.