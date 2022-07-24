Rumour Mongering: Matheus Nunes Staying In Portugal

After weeks of transfer chatter about Liverpool targeting Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes, the latest report out of Portugal appears to have finally put the rumours to bed for the immediate future. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (translation courtesy of the Liverpool Echo), a conversation with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has convinced Nunes to stick around for one more season.

This comes just days after talk that Liverpool could complete a move for the midfielder this window, though as our own Mark Kastner pointed out yesterday, that was always unlikely. There have simply never been any corroborating reports from LFC-connected journalists that would point to this move being a real possibility.

For that same reason, we should probably be cautious in assuming this latest report will truly mean the end of this saga for the time being. As with all of the previous stories about a potential move from Nunes, it comes from Portugal without any confirmation from the usual LFC sources.

Given the abundance of previous reports linking Nunes with Liverpool despite the hard-to-believe nature of the entire saga, it’s not difficult to imagine we’ll be treated to several more updates to this line of rumours before the window is over. Until Sporting comes out and confirms that Nunes is staying put, there’s no reason for the click-chasing rumour mongerers to stop trying to keep this one alive.

But, that doesn’t mean LFC fans should buy into it or get their hopes up. Barring a very unexpected departure or a catastrophic injury in the coming weeks, Nunes to Liverpool this window is almost certainly not going to happen.