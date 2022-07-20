Rumour Mongering: West Ham Rekindle Oxlade-Chamberlain Interest

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed signs of promise in his first pre-season appearance and again in his second—right up until the moment the 28-year-old was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury.

It’s the latest setback for a player whose Liverpool career has for some time seemed to be dominated by setbacks that have seen him pushed further down the depth chart with each new season, a situation that led to some speculation he might look for a change of scenery this summer.

Now, after a few quiet weeks on the transfer speculation front, there’s renewed talk of West Ham interest in the player as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who David Moyes is said to have made his main attacking target this summer.

West Ham had been favoured to sign the former Manchester United forward and attacking midfielder, but this week Nottingham have made a push and by some reports are now favourites to win the 29-year-old’s signature.

At least according to some West Ham fan sites, that puts Oxlade-Chamberlain back in the frame for the London club, with some suggestion contact with Liverpool may have already been made and that the Hammers would be willing to stump up £10M.

Liverpool have previously signalled they aren’t looking to move Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jürgen Klopp is happy to have him in the squad, but if he was to seek a move it’s unlikely the club would stand in his way.