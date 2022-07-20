Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Look to Tempt Manchester United Target

Despite already bringing in the likes of Darwin Núńez and Fabio Carvalho this summer, as well as signing Mohamed Salah to a new contract, the Reds continue to be connected with attackers. It’s inevitable with Roberto Firmino’s future uncertain that eyes will start to wander out to which players are available.

Manchester United target Antony seems to fit the bill. The 22-year-old Brazilian played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and helped lead the historic Dutch club to another league title.

While there’s nothing more satisfying than usurping a player coveted by our rivals, sources say that the price tag that Ajax have placed on Antony is too high for the Reds. The £59million Ajax wants is more than Liverpool are willing to put out to gain his services.

It looks as though this is another rumour that isn’t likely to go anywhere. It’s more than likely that the Reds are finished with their transfer business. Should they make another move before the summer ends, the consensus seems to be that it will be for a midfielder and not another winger.

Meanwhile, as rumours swirl around them, the players and staff continue to prepare for another long season, the start of which is just over two weeks away.