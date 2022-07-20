Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Linked With Chukwuemeka As He Rejects Extension

Liverpool FC have been linked with Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka before, and as the 18-year-old wunderkind’s contract looks set to run out next season, Aston Villa could cash in on the young midfielder,

The Telegraph reports that foreign clubs could sign the youngster for just £400k. As Liverpool fans are no doubt aware, as Chukwuemeka is a Villa product, the club will receive compensation in the form of a tribunal should he leave at the end of his contract before 24, with the two clubs unable to agree on the sum. For teams outside of Europe, there’s no such rule. Hence those clubs can simply pay that £400k to sign a fantastic young talent.

A Daily Mail report seems to indicate that Villa values him at £20m, although it seems that English clubs will be able to negotiate that valuation down with the threat of Villa receiving just £400k coming from outside of England. The Mail also reports that PSG, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are interested. A previous Guardian report on Chukawuemeka’s situation had mentioned Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool’s interest in the player.

The Reds certainly love signing a young player out of contract, having done it with Dominic Solanke, Harvey Elliott, and most recently, Fabio Carvalho. While Chukwuemeka has been left off Villa’s pre-season tour due to the contract situation, there were grumblings that he had grown frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at the club before that decision. Personally, I can’t see how that wouldn’t be a recurring problem should he head to Liverpool, City, PSG or Barcelona, but it’ll be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Should the cards fall right for the Reds, they could be due for a major infusion of talent in midfield next summer.