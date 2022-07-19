Official: Ben Davies Sold to Rangers for £4m

After news leaked yesterday that Rangers and Liverpool had agreed a fee for defender Ben Davies, it was only a matter of time before the deal was made official, and confirmation dropped tonight that the 26-year old will make a permanent move to the Glasgow club for a fee in the region of £4m.

Brought in alongside Ozan Kabak as emergency cover during the great centre-back reaping of 2021, the former Preston man never made a first-team appearance for the Reds, making the bench on eight occasions, and spending last season on loan at Sheffield United, but was still held in high regard at the AXA Training Centre.

“Super move. Very positive outcome,” Jürgen Klopp told the club’s official site today. “Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.

“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet, “ the manager continued. “It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer.

“We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

Davies makes for the Reds’ ninth departure of the season, following the sales of Sadio Mané, Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, and Marko Grujic, as well as the free transfers of Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Loris Karius, in what is turning out to be an uncharacteristically active window for the Anfield outfit.