Official: Rhys Williams Joins Blackpool on Loan

After struggling to make an impact at Swansea on loan last season and eventually being recalled in January after making just seven total appearances with Liverpool deciding he would be better served training with the Reds, Rhys Williams is set for another try in the Championship with Blackpool.

Following reports earlier this week suggesting the mid-table second division side were close to agreeing deal to bring Williams to Bloomfield Road for the 2022-23 season as manager Michael Appleton looked to improve his options at centre half and push up the table, the move was completed today.

Still just 21 years of age, Williams became a surprise regular starter for Liverpool in the second half of the 2020-21 season when a defensive injury crisis led to him partnering with Nat Phillips in the later stages of a difficult campaign with Jürgen Klopp’s decimated Reds straining to finish in the top four.

While his efforts in securing Champions League football will always be fondly remembered by Liverpool fans, with the player no better than sixth in the pecking order and not having made a single appearance after returning from his Swansea loan last season, a move for playing time seems prudent.