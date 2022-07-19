Rumour Mongering: Reds Coveting Arsenal Attacker

The Sadio Mané drama has ended, so the journalists and spectators have moved onto the uncertainty of Roberto Firmino’s future. Several names have been put forth as possible replacements for the irrepressible Brazilian attacker.

Arsenal player Bukayo Saka is said to be looking at signing a new contract with the Gunners despite speculation that the Englishman could leave North London after this year. Among his possible suitors are the Reds, who are said to be very keen to sign the 20-year-old next season.

Arsenal want to keep Saka on the books, but the call of a Champions League team might help to sweeten the pot if Saka can be wooed away. League champions Manchester City are also apparently interested and definitely have the money to spare if a fat paycheck is what he’s after.

Saka, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first player born in the 21st century to feature in a Premier League game, spent his nearly his whole life with Arsenal. He joined the club from Watford at just 7-years-old and has been with them ever since.