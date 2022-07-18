Rumour Mongering: Nat Phillips Attracting Championship Interest

Following news that Ben Davies is set to join Rangers in a £4M deal, Nat Phillips could be the next Liverpool centre half to depart the club this summer with word that the 25-year-old English defender is attracting interest from the Championship and clubs in Germany.

That’s the latest according to Goal’s Neil Jones, who has Phillips expected to depart the club in the coming weeks—though for now, whether that departure will be on loan or in a permanent deal remains unknown, with Phillips said to be valued at £15M if it’s the latter.

Of the options, the Championship seems Phillips’ most likely destination with Burnley having been linked to the player previously this summer and in need of a defensive refresh after a number of key departures following their demotion to England’s second division.

Bournemouth, in the Premier League again thanks in part to Phillips after he spent the second half of last season on loan there, were rumoured to be interested in bringing him back earlier in the summer but were reportedly put off by Liverpool’s asking price.

In addition to his loan spell at Bournemouth last season, Phillips spent much of the 2019-20 season with VfB Stuttgart in Germany before becoming an unexpected key player for the Reds in 2020-21 as a defensive injury crisis forced him into the Liverpool limelight.