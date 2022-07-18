Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Future Up in the Air for Dortmund Star

We’ve already talked about the rumours surrounding Liverpool and their (genuine) interest in Borussia Dortmund before. It’s going to be something we try to do, and it’s going to be expensive. Bellingham’s contract isn’t up yet and it sounds like Klopp is waiting till next summer to make his move.

“He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player,” Klopp said earlier this month. “Well, the only problem with that player!”

There is, of course, a chance that this may backfire for the Reds as Marca seems to believe. Per their less than reliable reports, Real Madrid is on the cusp of signing the midfielder and Liverpool will suffer for their lack of action.

Others disagree.

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer,” former Leeds player Noel Whelan told Football Insider this weekend. “Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well – which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal.

“The question is – do they need any defensive midfielders?” he added, echoing something Klopp has also been adamant about. “They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact.”

“We know who their number one target is. It’s Jude Bellingham – and they’ll be moving for him next year.” Man City might have made their move a bit earlier by getting Kalvin Phillips in – but Liverpool may be waiting until next season in order to get their man.

“I don’t expect it to weaken Liverpool this season if they do wait around. I’m not expecting it to be a one-horse race. It’s still going to be an intriguing and exciting season in the Premier League.”

Liverpool with Jude Bellingham will be incredible to watch. It may just take a while for us to get there.