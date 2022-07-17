Rumour Mongering: Rangers Target Ben Davies

Liverpool were in the midst of an injury crisis when they bought Ben Davies from Preston North End in 2021. He was meant to be an emergency option at center back, but thanks to Ozan Kabak emerging as the preferred option of the two central defenders bought in that January window, he has never actually featured in a competitive match for the Reds.

This summer, it’s looking increasingly likely he never will after numerous links with clubs supposedly interested in a permanent move for the 26-year-old. Burnley and Blackburn Rovers have been named as potential destinations in recent days, and now Rangers of the Scottish Premiership are apparently joining the fun.

The story comes from Football Scotland, who link to The Scottish S*n, so take it with as much salt as you see fit. Davies is reportedly wanted as a replacement for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, who appears to be on the verge of a £19 million move to Ajax.

Davies appeared set to make a move to Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic before Liverpool swooped in to snag him in 2021, so it would be somewhat comical to see him finally make it to Glasgow wearing blue instead of green.

It’s hard to say where Davies is likely to end up at this point in time, but the level of reported interest and the extreme likelihood he’s not in Liverpool’s plans does seem to point to these being his final days in Merseyside. He needs (and surely wants) regular playing time, which Liverpool simply can’t offer. Here’s hoping the club will find a suitor who can.