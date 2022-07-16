Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Eyeing Belgian Midfielder

Liverpool are said to be ‘admirers’ of Amadou Onana, according to various news sources. The Lille midfielder is the focus on much interest in Premier League as the summer transfer window pushes on.

The 20-year-old signed with Lille last August on a five year contract, so he is unlikely to move for anything less than a premium price. He also garnered interest from other English clubs, such as West Ham, Everton, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle.

That’s not necessarily a list you’d expect to see Liverpool on, in terms of transfer targets. However, it’s possible that they are monitoring Onana’s development at Lille with a possible eye towards making him a long term target.

It’s generally accepted that Liverpool have finished their transfer business this summer and have pivoted towards preseason and bedding in their new players to begin the season. Their aging midfield continues to invite speculation as to who will be brought in to revitalize the position.

Jude Bellingham appears to be Jürgen Klopp’s first choice for the job next season, but a lot can happen in that time, and Liverpool must have back up plans in the works in case things don’t go as they planned.

In the mean time, it’s unlikely that Onana, Bellingham, or anyone else will be joining the team before the season kicks off.