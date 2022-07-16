Shanice van de Sanden Returns to Liverpool Women

Shanice van de Sanden has resigned with Liverpool Football Club. The Dutch winger was a star for the club in her two seasons on Merseyside from 2016 to 2017. She was one of the players who left when things started to look bleak.

Van de Sanden spent three years with Lyon helping them to dominate Europe before moving to VfL Wolfsburg for another two years.

Now that the Reds have returned to the top flight and the management seems to be committed to keeping them there, van de Sanden has found her way back for another go.

The 29-year-old attacker confirmed her excitement at rejoining the team with the official site.

“It feels amazing to be back. Being back in Liverpool, seeing the girls, meeting the coach, it means a lot to me,” she said.

“In my head I was already waiting for them to come back into the first league, I was following them everywhere. Coming back, it’s crazy and the ambitions of the club for this team mean a lot to me. A lot has changed since I left. I didn’t know Matt at all but after my first phone call I knew I’d sign for Liverpool.”

Hearing a player with an inside look at goings-on with the club confirm what we already knew — that the support that had been shamefully lacking over the last several years for the team has started to return — feels good.

Hopefully van de Sanden can bring that winning mentality to the league this season and help the Reds reclaim their place in the top flight.