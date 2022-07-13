Rumour Mongering: Ben Davies Linked to Blackburn and Stoke

Signed as emergency cover during the cursed 20/21 season, Liverpool FC’s Ben Davies is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club. After spending last season on loan at Sheffield United, the defender has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia, with strong interest from other clubs.

He will likely head back to the Championship with both Stoke and Blackburn linked with loan moves, as reported by Sky Sports News. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, it would appear that Blackburn would be the ones more in need of Davies, as they have lost a number of central defenders, with captain Darragh Lenihan leaving on a free transfer, while their player of the year Jan Paul van Hecke returned to parent club Brighton.

Davies could link up with former LFC defender Daniel Ayala in Lancashire, however, a major stumbling block would be there they have been reticent to pay a loan fee on top of wages in the past. That would likely have to change as LFC pocketed a sweet £1m fee from Sheffield last season.