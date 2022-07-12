Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Race For Portugal Midfielder

The departure of midfielder Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest has fueled rumours that Liverpool are looking to bring in another midfielder to add to their ranks before the season kicks off. Despite many insiders claiming that the Reds have finished their transfer business for the summer, the club continues to be linked with multiple players.

Most recently, Italian media has connected the club with the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The 23-year-old Portugal international impressed last season with the Portuguese club, which is said to have provoked interest by several English clubs, with Chelsea and now Liverpool being the most high profile.

Nunes still has four years left on his contract, so plying him from Sporting Lisbon would take a concerted effort by the interested party.

Pep Guardiola made waves for the player when, after Manchester City’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Lisbon, proclaimed Nunes “one of the best players in the world.”

While getting a second Nunes / Núñez might sound confusing to most people, I personally see it as a challenge. Why stop there? Let’s collect all of them.