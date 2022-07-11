Official: Neco Williams Joins Nottingham Forest in £17M Transfer Deal

Neco Williams has today officially completed his move to join newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest in a £17M transfer deal that sees the 21-year-old Wales international depart the club in search of more regular playing time.

The young Williams showed promise for the Reds but minutes were always going to be hard to come by stuck behind Trent Alexander-Arnold on the depth chart, and this move will solve that problem for him while Liverpool will be happy with a significant transfer fee.

Williams was a life-long Liverpool prospect, joining the club at the age of six and working his way up through the youth ranks, eventually making his debut in October 2019 against Arsenal in the League Cup and recording an assist in that game.

Over the next three seasons, Williams would go on to make 33 total appearances for the club before joining Fulham on loan in January where he played 15 times helping the Cottagers to their first place Championship finish and promotion back to the top flight.

At the time, most assumed he would return there permanently this summer, but fellow newly promoted side Nottingham—who returned to the Premier League via the playoffs—moved hard to convince the player of their project under Steve Cooper.

Williams has also been a regular for Wales, making 21 senior appearances for his country, and so club minutes this season were especially important for a player who will be hoping to have a significant role at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.