Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Tempt Barcelona’s Gavi with Triple Wages

Over the past few months, Liverpool have repeatedly found themselves linked with Barcelona starlet Gavi in the Spanish press, with the 17-year-old in the midst of contract negotiations with the Catalan club and the Reds regularly trotted out as the boogeyman who could steal him away if they don’t pay up.

All of which is to say the semi-regular rumours have had more than a little bit of an air of his agent at work to them. Still, Gavi is one of the game’s top young players, a teenager who made 37 total appearances for the La Liga giants last season, and if he were to be stollen away it would be a significant transfer coup.

So we find ourselves talking Gavi again today following fresh reports out of Spain that say his contract negotiations with Barcelona are going poorly and that Liverpool remain ready to pounce. Gavi is said to have feel insulted after Barca’s latest €2M wage offer, which works out to about €40k per week.

It’s an awful lot of money for a 17-year-old, but then this particular 17-year-old just played 37 games for Barcelona. Liverpool meanwhile are said to have a €6M pay packet on offer, about €120k per week or £100k per week, which is about the same as the deal target Darwin Núñez is rumoured to have agreed to.

Gavi is widely reported to have a €50M release clause, and while it remains difficult to give the rumours all that much weight given his ongoing contract negotiations, there’s a small window of plausibility to them and the possibility of Liverpool stealing Gavi away from Barcelona remains an amusing idea.