Liverpool Reportedly Now Expect Bayern to Meet £40M Mané Valuation

The week started with rumours that Bayern Munich were preparing their move for Liverpool star forward Sadio Mané who at 30 years of age and following six years on Merseyside that have seen him win every major trophy is lookin for a new challenge.

Then, Bayern’s first bid arrived at around half of Liverpool’s asking price. Then a second, a bid that caused an angry reaction from Liverpool with most of any additional funds tied to add-on clauses the Reds believed were not realistically achievable.

Now, though, The Telegraph report Liverpool believe a deal will be done as they expect Bayern will meet their £40M valuation of the player through base fee and add-ons that are realistically achievable, suggesting there may have been a breakthrough.

If there has been, with reports on the German end suggesting personal terms for a three-year contract have already been agreed, it’s likely the deal will now progress quickly and Mané could now become a Bayern player within a matter of days.

When that happens, it would be the official end of Liverpool’s fabled front three of Mané, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino who have defined Jürgen Klopp’s time on Merseyside and played a key role in winning league and Champions League titles.