Minamino Agent on the Move as Exit Rumours Gather Steam

With all of today’s excitement and drama surrounding Liverpool’s reported record transfer fee ambitions and smackdowns of insulting offers, respectively, it appears to have gone slightly under the radar that one of the club’s main contributors in the two trophies they actually ended up winning this season could be on his way out of the club.

Takumi Minamino, he of seven domestic cup goals in zero minutes played in either domestic cup final, is currently away on international duty, but his agent is reportedly in Europe trying to work a deal for his client, with a number of clubs interested.

In England, former Salzburg manager and current Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has predictably been linked, as has Minamino’s former loan club Southampton, with Wolverhampton Wanderers a third alleged option. Meanwhile, Monaco of Ligue 1 are supposedly also sniffing around, looking to spend that Tchouaméni money.

The Reds are said to be seeking an offer around £17m for the 27-year old, a sum that would see them double their money and then some, with Minamino costing a measly £7m on his arrival back in 2020, and one that they are, by all accounts, not unlikely to get. The Japanese attacker is a talented player that would be a major contributor for most clubs, and has proved his worth at the highest level with the Reds this season.

Hopefully, the former Salzburg man will find a landing spot that suits his ambitions and Liverpool will be able to turn around and spend the money on improving the squad immediately, as they look to launch another attempt at history next season.