Liverpool Anger After Second Insulting Bayern Munich Bid for Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané is meant to be Bayern Munich’s answer to the looming loss of Robert Lewandowski, with the 33-year-old Polish star looking to force a move to Barcelona this summer and the German giants seeking to bring in another Ballon d’Or candidate in his place.

An insulting lowball opening bid for the 30-year-old Senegalese star, though, raised eyebrows at Anfield. Still, there had been a belief that Bayern were serious about getting a deal done and so Liverpool expected a more reasonable second offer to arrive.

Instead, Germany’s richest club have now made that second offer—and Liverpool have rejected it out of hand. More, club-connected journalists say the Reds found the new bid to be laughable and say there is growing anger at Bayern’s approach to negotiations.

Bayern’s initial offer was for €21M rising to €25M in add-ons, and English sources are today reporting that their new bid came in at £23.5M rising to £30M—with Liverpool said to feel the new add-ons that would take the deal to £30M are insultingly unreasonable.

Liverpool’s anger—and it’s highly unusual for the club respond this forcefully in public via connected journalists—is driven by a large portion of those add-ons being tied to Bayern winning multiple Champions Leagues and Mané winning multiple Ballon d’Ors.

Further, Bayern are said to have proposed face-to-face talks but Liverpool have rejected that idea and have told Bayern they will not talk or respond to further bids unless the German club is willing to meet their asking price of £42.5M, including reasonable add-ons.